American politicians have destroyed our farming industry by selling us out
Published 13 hours ago

One Of The Most Important Issues In America Doesn’t Get Enough Attention


American politicians have destroyed our farming industry by selling us out to cheap foreign imports and foreign MEGA Corporation ownership


“We’ve lost 536,543 Farms”


“Over a half a MILLION farms, GONE”


“At the same time, we've lost a 165 MILLION acres of farmland.”



https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1791980183739908380

american farmersamerican farmlandhalf million farms lost

