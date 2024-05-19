One Of The Most Important Issues In America Doesn’t Get Enough Attention
American politicians have destroyed our farming industry by selling us out to cheap foreign imports and foreign MEGA Corporation ownership
“We’ve lost 536,543 Farms”
“Over a half a MILLION farms, GONE”
“At the same time, we've lost a 165 MILLION acres of farmland.”
