"READY PLAYER ONE" - A ONE WORLD RULER IN THE BEAST SYSTEM

#BEAST #TRUMP #AMERICA

(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

Today's word: No Trump presidency in the future, God speaks more on the rise of a single ruler dominating the world scene in the end times - Barack Obama. The Beast is not sentimental, he will eliminate his enemies and rule as Player One. Only those who have true spiritual discernment can tell what is deception, it is time to humble yourself of man-worship and repent in order to receive the grace of God.

READ THIS POST ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/18/ready-player-one-october-14-2022/

RELATED PROPHECIES: Trump is an IDOL

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/04/the-citizen-child-and-other-prophecies-september-28-2022/

Trump will not be allowed to return to power: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.

Follow this channel- click subscribe then hit the notification bell for updates.



SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

(Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uo4Yaf8ICnR8/