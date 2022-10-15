From a Beautiful Myth to a Monstrous Myth (Religion - 911)

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This content indicates that Christianity as we know it is based on ancient astro-theological myth. It suggests religious myth is fundamental to why crimes like 9/11 occur and the truth about such events is swept under the carpet.
Source Channel: RedPillWorld
Original Title: Zeitgeist The Full Documentary (2hrs)