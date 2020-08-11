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DOCTOR INVESTIGATED FOR ‘COVID MISINFORMATION’ EXONERATED
Frontline doctor & State Senator, Scott Jensen, MD was under investigation for ‘COVID Misinformation’ after comparing the disease to the flu, and shedding light on unorthodox death certificate requirements. After fighting back, the state medical board has cleared him of any wrongdoing.
#FrontlineDoctors #BeBrave #Covid19 #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree