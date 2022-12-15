Everything You've Been Told About Weight Loss is Wrong. DrDavisInfiniteHealth.com

FULL SHOW https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTECkdKoO34

William R. Davis, MD at DrDavisInfiniteHealth.com, has 25 years of experience specializing in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. His cardiac experience includes cardiac catheterizations, stents and angioplasty. He graduated from the St Louis University School of Medicine in 1985. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller Wheat Belly, SuperGut and more.

"It all got started a number of years ago, when I observed that over 80% of the people I met in my cardiology medical practice were pre-diabetic or diabetic. In an effort to reduce blood sugars, I asked patients to remove all wheat products from their diet based on the simple fact that foods made of wheat flour raise blood sugar higher than nearly all other foods. Yes, that's true for even whole grains. More than table sugar, more than a Snickers bar. Organic, multigrain, sprouted - it makes no difference. Not only that but wheat and other grains throw our microbiome out of balance and can wreak havoc on so many other bodily functions. I observed dramatic effects when I asked people to banish all wheat and grains from their diet." ~ Dr. William Davis

"After 25 years of practicing cardiology, it became clear that I was in the business of dispensing prescription drugs and procedures, not health. Once I rejected conventional notions of delivering health through drugs and procedures and instead began to seek out ways to restore health naturally, logically, inexpensively, so many answers became apparent." ~ Dr. William Davis



