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The Nevada county assembly
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31 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"My name is Susan Frisbee. I'm with the Nevada county assembly. We have reconvened in this county, and so I wanted to make that announcement official. You have all heard it now. We are quite a big group. A lot of the people here are with the Nevada county assembly, and let me tell you: We are watching you guys like a hawk.
"You have no excuse at all. You have been informed of every possible angle about this Covid-19 fake story, so you have no excuse . . . "
"My name is Susan Frisbee. I'm with the Nevada county assembly. We have reconvened in this county, and so I wanted to make that announcement official. You have all heard it now. We are quite a big group. A lot of the people here are with the Nevada county assembly, and let me tell you: We are watching you guys like a hawk.
"You have no excuse at all. You have been informed of every possible angle about this Covid-19 fake story, so you have no excuse . . . "
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