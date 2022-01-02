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Episode 181 - The Truth About December 2021
Truth Quest Podcast
Truth Quest Podcast
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22 views • January 02, 2022
December 2021 was filled with lots of Covid-related news, however, it will be remembered as the month that The Left's Covidian Cult narrative crumbled.

In other news, we found out that Facebook fact-checks are actually opinions; we continued to experience record levels of inflation; the dual justice system was on full display and; a biological male dominated NCAA women's swimming.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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