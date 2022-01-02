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Episode 181 - The Truth About December 2021
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22 views • January 02, 2022
December 2021 was filled with lots of Covid-related news, however, it will be remembered as the month that The Left's Covidian Cult narrative crumbled.
In other news, we found out that Facebook fact-checks are actually opinions; we continued to experience record levels of inflation; the dual justice system was on full display and; a biological male dominated NCAA women's swimming.
In other news, we found out that Facebook fact-checks are actually opinions; we continued to experience record levels of inflation; the dual justice system was on full display and; a biological male dominated NCAA women's swimming.
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