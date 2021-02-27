© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nesara/Gesara breaking news on your financial future
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
583 views • February 27, 2021
https://gesarahelp.org/backoffice/Register/?ref=RicMorris
For the first time in history, everyone in the world will be able to earn and gain wealth legally and improve their life and their families life
We are free at last to live in prosperity, as god intended for us us to do
I alone know the plans I have for you, plans to bring you prosperity and not disaster, plans to bring about the future you hope for. Jeremiah 20:11
For the first time in history, everyone in the world will be able to earn and gain wealth legally and improve their life and their families life
We are free at last to live in prosperity, as god intended for us us to do
I alone know the plans I have for you, plans to bring you prosperity and not disaster, plans to bring about the future you hope for. Jeremiah 20:11
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.