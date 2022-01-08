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Dr. Lee Merritt | SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
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123 views • January 08, 2022
Dr Lee Merritt | SCA Session 86 The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
This clip by Kristall from: SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt (3:07:12 - 4:25:36)
Dr. Devra Davis | The Truth About EMF Wireless Radiation
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/BzfjvqiJecPIdlY - Kristall
http://www.coalitionoftheobvious.com/SILENT_20WEAPONS_20for_20QUIET_20WARS.pdf
https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLLDTbWCe1I - Jan 7, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
Dr Lee Merritt, SCA Session 86, The Fog is Lifting, Jan 7 2022.
This clip by Kristall from: SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt (3:07:12 - 4:25:36)
Dr. Devra Davis | The Truth About EMF Wireless Radiation
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/BzfjvqiJecPIdlY - Kristall
http://www.coalitionoftheobvious.com/SILENT_20WEAPONS_20for_20QUIET_20WARS.pdf
https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLLDTbWCe1I - Jan 7, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
Dr Lee Merritt, SCA Session 86, The Fog is Lifting, Jan 7 2022.
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