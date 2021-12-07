EP 2723-8AM LAPTOP FROM HELL AUDIO: Walmart Chairman Discussed With Hunter Biden ‘Pulling The Trigger To Stop Trump’ 

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The Robert Hunter Biden (RHB) laptop from Hell is the political gift that keeps on giving to the American public, and to those opposed to the Biden administration.
CDMedia has been provided with evidence that documents a conversation between the President’s son, Hunter Biden, and the Chairman of the Board of the Walmart Corporation, America’s biggest brick and mortar retail chain. The conversation took place in October of 2018.
The question is – why did Hunter Biden tape a conversation between Greg Penner, Chairman of Walmart/Madrone Capitol, in 2018? The conversation was planned via email/sms message and the audio is below.
The audio file was found in the iTunes folder on the RHB laptop, which was concealed by the FBI for a year before being delivered to the New York Post, which posted some of its salacious content. However, a close examination of the massive numbers of files on the computer have struck political gold. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19471
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