Dennis Kucinich: Expanding America's Strength through Peace

The New American attended the anti-war rally Rage Against the War Machine (www.rageagainstwar.com), which gathered activists from across the political spectrum in Washington, D.C. on February 19.

Dennis Kucinich is a former Democratic Congressman from Ohio and two-time candidate for president. As a Representative, Dennis Kucinich voted against the NAFTA agreement, the Patriot Act, the 2003 Iraq invasion, and continued to advocate a withdrawal of troops from Iraq.

