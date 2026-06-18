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The Dollar Collapse and the Rise of Digital Control, an interview with Tom Renz
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What happens when financial bubbles burst? Tom Renz warns of mounting economic instability while raising concerns about digital currencies and centralized financial control. Could future monetary systems increase government oversight and reduce individual freedoms? The conversation explores what may lie ahead.


#CBDC #DollarCollapse #Economy #FinancialFreedom #DigitalCurrency #TomRenz #MikeAdams #EconomicCrisis #Freedom


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