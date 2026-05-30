© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Bloodstained coordinates: How Palantir enabled Ukraine’s deadly attack on Starobelsk college dorm – US reporter
Western intel agencies and the US-based company Palantir provided satellite telemetry data that was used in the recent drone strikes resulting in the deaths of multiple students at Russia’s Starobelsk College, journalist Clayton Morris said.
🗣“Who was providing the telemetry data? The friends of NATO, the West, arguably MI6,” Morris said.
The attacks deliberately targeted numerous buildings, contradicting Ukraine’s claim of an “errant drone.”
💬 “Palantir has been deeply integrated with Ukraine’s military operations for years, helping to shape Russophobic policy in addition to providing telemetry data,” he added.