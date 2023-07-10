Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PKA Circumcision Debate
channel image
James
32 Subscribers
9 views
Published Monday

Taylor is based. Kyle is so wrong here, any woman who ends it purely over being uncut is someone you don’t want to be with anyway You will never see more coping mechanisms and mental gymnastics on any issue than you will on this topic. His male anatomy is near and dear to him, so I think it's just too much for some men to admit that they had a part of themselves taken away that they can never get back.

Keywords
menrightscircumcision

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket