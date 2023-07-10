PKA Circumcision Debate

Taylor is based. Kyle is so wrong here, any woman who ends it purely over being uncut is someone you don’t want to be with anyway You will never see more coping mechanisms and mental gymnastics on any issue than you will on this topic. His male anatomy is near and dear to him, so I think it's just too much for some men to admit that they had a part of themselves taken away that they can never get back.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.