Hysteria Around China -- Bipartisan Incitement towards Warmongering

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1117)

"I got banned by all the social media, I got disavowed by Kevin McCarthy and everything, but I'm expected to be mad at China?"



"It's very abnormal and it's very clear that all of the anti-China sentiment is hysterical, and it is being created, it is being fabricated by powerful interest groups, and you see this on Fox News."

"I remember being 15 and thinking that we have to go to war with Iran. Why would a 15 year old... 2014/2015 have animosity for Iran? and I see the same thing going on now... even these young republican types... fanatical worship... being groomed to become GOP shills."



*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/