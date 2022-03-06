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Volodímir Zelenski, Actor, Depravado, y Covid+
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220 views • March 06, 2022
Les recomiendo mucho el último programa del Gran Reseteo en Cesar Vidal TV: "Lo que esconde Ucrania, bioterrorismo, lavado de dinero y fin del Petrodólar" ya que nos proporciona todas las piezas del rompecabezas que faltaban para descubrir esta farsa.
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