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JAMA: mRNA vaccines elevate myocarditis risk by 133x
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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390 views • February 22, 2022
Peak Prosperity, February 19, 2022

This program is dedicated to the memory of Brandon Watt of Ontario Canada, his wife and children.

A new study out on Jan 25th in JAMA shows that the mRNA vaccines elevate the risk of myocarditis by 133x above background rates.

JAMA Report: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346

This is particularly true for men/boys, with a median age of just 21 years.

This study almost certainly is an undercount of the true risk elevation. The VAERS data is notorious for being a fraction of the true rate of adverse event incidence. This has been true every single time a study in VAERS is conducted. You’d think the CDC would be at least somewhat interested in how badly this system operates, but you’d be wrong. They are, instead, more concerned with burying the data rather than surfacing better data and then studying it.

Link:

Israeli Newspaper on Study
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/321238

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https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/

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