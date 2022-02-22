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JAMA: mRNA vaccines elevate myocarditis risk by 133x
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390 views • February 22, 2022
Peak Prosperity, February 19, 2022
This program is dedicated to the memory of Brandon Watt of Ontario Canada, his wife and children.
A new study out on Jan 25th in JAMA shows that the mRNA vaccines elevate the risk of myocarditis by 133x above background rates.
JAMA Report: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346
This is particularly true for men/boys, with a median age of just 21 years.
This study almost certainly is an undercount of the true risk elevation. The VAERS data is notorious for being a fraction of the true rate of adverse event incidence. This has been true every single time a study in VAERS is conducted. You’d think the CDC would be at least somewhat interested in how badly this system operates, but you’d be wrong. They are, instead, more concerned with burying the data rather than surfacing better data and then studying it.
Link:
Israeli Newspaper on Study
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/321238
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
This program is dedicated to the memory of Brandon Watt of Ontario Canada, his wife and children.
A new study out on Jan 25th in JAMA shows that the mRNA vaccines elevate the risk of myocarditis by 133x above background rates.
JAMA Report: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346
This is particularly true for men/boys, with a median age of just 21 years.
This study almost certainly is an undercount of the true risk elevation. The VAERS data is notorious for being a fraction of the true rate of adverse event incidence. This has been true every single time a study in VAERS is conducted. You’d think the CDC would be at least somewhat interested in how badly this system operates, but you’d be wrong. They are, instead, more concerned with burying the data rather than surfacing better data and then studying it.
Link:
Israeli Newspaper on Study
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/321238
Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars, interviews and personal updates, and much much more is available to our paying members. Click this link for a special introductory offer: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/
Peak Prosperity 2022 On-Line Seminar Event
https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/annual-seminar-2022/
Connect with us at:
✅ www.twitter.com/chrismartenson
✅ www.facebook.com/PeakProsperity.IG
✅ www.instagram.com/peak.prosperity
✅ https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-prosperity/
✅ Website: www.PeakProsperity.com
✅ Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
✅ Rumble: www.rumble.com/c/PeakProsperity
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hats: COMING SOON!
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
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