Tracked by your BRA??? Victoria's (((REAL)))Secret & Surveillance

Today, Feb. 16th 2023, I cover RFID Tech being placed into clothes. Stores are using it to track inventory, but can the tag track you?? And Also, I show a tic toc that went viral discussing tactics used to catch shoplifters at VS!!
