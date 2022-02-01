EP 2791-8AM NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER: CHILDREN GIVEN WRONG VAX & IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE REPORTED  

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Whistleblower recordings obtained by Project Veritas appear to show medical staff and supervisors admitting they used the wrong dilutant in giving the COVID-19 Vaccine to children, lower income, and homeless adults, and confirming the error “could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects.” The company, DocGo and their subsidiary Ambulnz, failed to disclose the incidents. It is also unclear if any affected patients were ever notified. The recordings, which come from a whistleblower employed through DocGo/Ambulnz, show nurses and other staff admitting they improperly mixed the COVID-19 Vaccine with bacteriostatic water instead of saline solution. Pfizer, the CDC, and the FDA give clear instructions about diluents saying bacteriostatic water is not to be used.
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