Beekeeping For Beginners | How To Country
Want to learn about beekeeping? Would you like to see inside a beehive or how to find the queen bee? In this episode of How To Country, Mackenzie introduces us to beekeeping by checking up beehives he’s recently set up. Watch a demonstration of operating a smoker and find out the secret to making cool smoke. Take a look inside a beehive. Spot the queen bee and watch the workers making and storing honey. Find out about beekeeping so you can do it yourself! #beekeepingforbeginners #beekeeping Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org​ Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

