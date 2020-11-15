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Lockdown 2.0 - Crimes against humanity
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60 views • November 15, 2020
The Mirror Project, November 14, 2020
Crimes against humanity
Watch how unreliable PCR tests are being used to start a class action lawsuit against governments.
As well as more evidence showing misleading data used by government to justify the second lockdown.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
https://www.mp-22.com/
Crimes against humanity
Watch how unreliable PCR tests are being used to start a class action lawsuit against governments.
As well as more evidence showing misleading data used by government to justify the second lockdown.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
https://www.mp-22.com/
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