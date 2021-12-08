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GROW YOUR OWN FOOD NOW – NO, REALLY…
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134 views • December 08, 2021
Now is a very good time to start growing your own food. In the time of my Grandparents this was a common practice, which has slowly fallen away over the last 40 years or so. For those who have limited or no yard space it is still possible, and our guest is expert at designing indoor gardens or outside areas with limited space. I am doing the latter with our guest designing an edible flower garden in a narrow 3.5’ foot strip of yard. I have asked for the edible blooms to be available for me to eat from spring to late fall. I will also evaluate my herb garden and begin indoor growing of certain things based on what I have learned. In an uncertain world it makes a lot of sense to get back to growing food and it is also a very good way to re-establish contact with the only place in this world where there is no lie – Nature!
Source: Crrow777
Source: Crrow777
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