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#33 TREASON! EVIDENCE OUR GOVERNMENT KNEW THE PLANDEMIC WAS COMING A YEAR BEFORE IT HIT & PROFITED!
Conspiracy Theory News
Conspiracy Theory News
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Episode #33 6/24/21 The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus Act (aka: CARES ACT) was introduced in Congress a full year before Covid-19 existed. Another bill giving money to governmental agencies for pandemic relief was passed a month before Covid-19 existed. These and more proofs of foreknowledge exposed in this episode. Two corporations own the Mainstream Media and Big Pharma. The CIA is out in the open controlling what the media tells us and what the government does. mRNA spike protein updates and more.

Contact me for Anti Spike Protein Immune System Enhancement Tea: [email protected]

Protect yourself with Ivermectine, quinine in tonic water or homemade. Pine needle tea, star anise, natto and supplements: Iodine, zinc, CoQ10 and Quercetin. Nano-Carbon Activated Charcoal aka: C60 as well as PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! The glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!

COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/

contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php

https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/

Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/

Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
Keywords
politicstreasonvaccinegenocidegovernmentnwomsmcriminalitycovid-19
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