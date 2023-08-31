COP CHASE ILLEGALS ON U.S. SOUTH BORDER!

IT'S INSANE AT THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER. THE ILLEGALS, CRIMINALS AND FOREIGN MILITARY ARE PILING IN TO AMERICA IN DROVES. AMERICA HAS BECOME A LAND WHERE THE CRIMINALS AND ILLEGALS CONTROL OUR COUNTRY. IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THEY COME POUNDING ON YOUR DOOR TO RAPE, ROB AND MURDER YOU AND I. ALL THE WHILE STUPID AMERICANS ARE GOING TO SPORTING ARENAS ACTING LIKE NOTHING IS WRONG IN THIS DESTROYED COUNTRY. YOU BETTER ARM UP, PRAY AND PREP. IN THE COMING DAYS AMERICA WILL BE LOCKED DOWN AND WHAT YOU HAVE IS WHAT YOU HAVE...WAKE THE HELL UP DAMIT!