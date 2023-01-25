Create New Account
Justin Trudeau Meets The Adoring Public Again
The Prisoner
Published a day ago
Happened 22nd January 2023.
This was quite a scene outside James St restaurant in Hamilton when ⁦
@JustinTrudeau
⁩ and security pulled a classic decoy move with protesters by his car in the back. But he still got an earful from some angry demonstrators (but as one person wrote in comments:
"The protester label has gotten old . Those people represent the overwhelming majority of Canadian sentiment. The days of the Squatter politician are over . These are his eviction notices ."

Mirrored - Plazma

treasontrudeaujustin castro

