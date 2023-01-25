Justin Trudeau Meets The Adoring Public Again

Happened 22nd January 2023.
This was quite a scene outside James St restaurant in Hamilton when
@JustinTrudeau
and security pulled a classic decoy move with protesters by his car in the back. But he still got an earful from some angry demonstrators (but as one person wrote in comments:
"The protester label has gotten old . Those people represent the overwhelming majority of Canadian sentiment. The days of the Squatter politician are over . These are his eviction notices ."
Mirrored - Plazma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.