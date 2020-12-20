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DR. CARRIE MADEJ ON THE COVID VACCINES - "THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY IS AT STAKE"
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1905 views • December 20, 2020
debess


December 17, 2020 livestream --- Amanda Forbes with guest, Dr. Carrie Madej. Many topics are discussed including the modified Messenger rna vaccines, stem cells, nanotechnology, social credit scores, vaccine genocide via cytokine storm , what it means to be human and much more. Amanda Forbes is a representative of both the Childrens Health Defense and Vaccine Choice Canada.

Children's Heatth Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
==========
Also SEE: Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangerous COVID-19 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uz5A4f1JDByJ/
Human 2.0 ? A Wake-Up About COVID19 Vaccine - Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofm3QnUjcIJT/
On The Coming COVID Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReQCJebf3Cgj/
Hacking Your DNA - Linking Humanity to a Sentient World Simulation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UI2BS0e4NC3W/
Vaccines as a Means of Killing: A 1972 Memorandum from the WHO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2PZCthvZESG/
Doctors Worldwide Speak Out About the COVID Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DpDLxlzfXpgk/
The COVID CULT (of Scientific Misdirection) - Thomas Woods, Jr.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8h2suMJrghLJ/
FIND MORE VIDEOS ON THESE TOPICS @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/
Keywords
gmospirituallovevaccine5gdnaslaverynanotechnologybill gatesdatabodyrnamessengersmart phonemodifiedcellownpatentexperimentalorganismcovid-19hydrogeldr carrie madejamanda forbesheart energy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy