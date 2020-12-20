DR. CARRIE MADEJ ON THE COVID VACCINES - "THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY IS AT STAKE"

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December 17, 2020 livestream --- Amanda Forbes with guest, Dr. Carrie Madej. Many topics are discussed including the modified Messenger rna vaccines, stem cells, nanotechnology, social credit scores, vaccine genocide via cytokine storm , what it means to be human and much more. Amanda Forbes is a representative of both the Childrens Health Defense and Vaccine Choice Canada.
Children's Heatth Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
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Also SEE: Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangerous COVID-19 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uz5A4f1JDByJ/
Human 2.0 ? A Wake-Up About COVID19 Vaccine - Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofm3QnUjcIJT/
On The Coming COVID Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReQCJebf3Cgj/
Hacking Your DNA - Linking Humanity to a Sentient World Simulation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UI2BS0e4NC3W/
Vaccines as a Means of Killing: A 1972 Memorandum from the WHO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2PZCthvZESG/
Doctors Worldwide Speak Out About the COVID Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DpDLxlzfXpgk/
The COVID CULT (of Scientific Misdirection) - Thomas Woods, Jr.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8h2suMJrghLJ/
FIND MORE VIDEOS ON THESE TOPICS @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/