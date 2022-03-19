מה עשו כלה וספיר סבח במאהל האמהות? What does a bride do at the vigil on her wedding day?

Posted 6February2014 NashimBeYarok:

What does a bride do at the mother’s vigil on her wedding day?



On Wednesday, the fourth day of the vigil, activity in the tent of the vigil with the motto “The Mothers say YES to Israeli Sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley” continued to gain momentum. Many public figures came to the tent as well. Mothers from throughout the land came to express solidarity.



The surprise of the day was when Sapir Sabah arrived with her mother, Nurit, directly from the Knesset. Sapir displays leadership ability. She does not accept the results of the hearing for her teacher of Jewish Philosophy, who criticized the IDF and its soldiers saying that our army is not ethical and that this land is not ours. “I would give up if he was sorry and had expressed regret, but he continues his incitement.”



Next came Rebbetzin Shani Taragin, who, in honor of the month of Adar, brought biblical references to overeignty from the Scroll of Esther, from the passage “Each person rules in his house”. The passage implies that the People of Israel must be sovereign in its Land. The lesson ended with the connection between oshua’s conquest and Purim. Just as the Holy One, blessed be He, aided Joshua in girding himself to be ourageous, so the Holy One, blessed be He, will help if we make an effort and take initiative.



There was a surprise awaiting MK Moti Yogev of the Bayit HaYehudi (Jewish Home) party after he finished his ords of blessing and solidarity to the organizers and spoke about the importance of applying sovereignty over the entire Land of Israel. A bride in a white dress came to the tent. She wanted to enter the wedding canopy only after having done a deed for the national home, before building her private home.

Land of Israel, Women in Green, Jews, sovereign, Israeli Politics,