You Decide, Episode 5: Led By the Spirit
Northern Ohr
Published 19 hours ago |

Do you know what it means to be led by the Spirit of the Most High? Episode 5 of You Decide! takes a look at the Biblical definition of what it means to be led by the Holy Spirit vs leading your life according to the flesh. The comparison may surprise you!

libertygodmessiahgracechristjesusapostlechristianityyeshuanew testamentfaithscripturelawspiritmessianictorahworks

