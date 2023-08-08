No Mistakes Blues

at Impulse Music Company 2023.08.02 A distillation of "Mistakes Were NOT Made- An Anthem for Justice" by Margaret Anna Alice at https://tinyurl.com/5hfurer5
[intro — DGDDGGDDADGD]
[D] Armenian Genocide -- not a mistake.
[G] Holodomor -- not a mistake.
[D] Final Solution -- not a mistake.
[D] Great Leap Forward -- not a mistake.
[G] Killing Fields -- not a mistake.
[G] 2020s Great Democide – not a mistake.
[D] Name a genocide -- not a mistake
[D] Say otherwise, give Them the out they can take.
[A] They do not botch.
[D] They do not bungle.
[G] They do not blunder.
[D] They are not incompetent.
[A] They ae not ignorant.
[D] There is no spontaneous mass panic.
[G] They did plan in plain sight.
[D] They still plan in plain sight.
[solo -- DADDAADDAEAD]
[D] They calculate.
[A] They formulate.
[D] They classify.
[D] They articulate.
[A] They fabricate.
[A] They falsify.
[D] They obligate.
[D] They generate.
[A] They deny.
[E] They terrorize us.
[A] They isolate us.
[D] They gaslight us.
[A] They dehumanize us.
[E] They wound us.
[A] They kill us.
[D] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.
[A] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.
[D] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.
video link https://tinyurl.com/3z5z57mz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.