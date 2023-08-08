No Mistakes Blues

at Impulse Music Company 2023.08.02 A distillation of "Mistakes Were NOT Made- An Anthem for Justice" by Margaret Anna Alice at https://tinyurl.com/5hfurer5





[intro — DGDDGGDDADGD]





[D] Armenian Genocide -- not a mistake.

[G] Holodomor -- not a mistake.

[D] Final Solution -- not a mistake.

[D] Great Leap Forward -- not a mistake.

[G] Killing Fields -- not a mistake.





[G] 2020s Great Democide – not a mistake.

[D] Name a genocide -- not a mistake

[D] Say otherwise, give Them the out they can take.





[A] They do not botch.

[D] They do not bungle.

[G] They do not blunder.





[D] They are not incompetent.

[A] They ae not ignorant.

[D] There is no spontaneous mass panic.





[G] They did plan in plain sight.

[D] They still plan in plain sight.





[solo -- DADDAADDAEAD]





[D] They calculate.

[A] They formulate.

[D] They classify.

[D] They articulate.

[A] They fabricate.

[A] They falsify.

[D] They obligate.

[D] They generate.

[A] They deny.





[E] They terrorize us.

[A] They isolate us.

[D] They gaslight us.





[A] They dehumanize us.

[E] They wound us.

[A] They kill us.





[D] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.

[A] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.

[D] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.

video link https://tinyurl.com/3z5z57mz