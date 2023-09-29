The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 197 - NO Compromise!

In this video, I want to look at this final battle between GOOD and EVIL. God is now calling out the last of his people from the BABYLONIAN WORLD SYSTEM as the PRESSURE on the unvaxxed increases. There is to be NO COMPROMISE in this FINAL STRUGGLE! Christians are NOT to CAPITULATE to EVIL! God speaks to us very clearly about this in Hebrews 10:32-39 and warns, “But call to remembrance the former days, in which, after you were illuminated, you endured a great fight of afflictions; 33Partly, whilst you were made a gazing-stock both by reproaches and afflictions; and partly, whilst you became companions of them that were so used. 34For you had compassion of me in my bonds, and took joyfully the spoiling of your goods, knowing in yourselves that you have in heaven a better and an enduring substance. 35Cast not away therefore your confidence, which has great recompense of reward. 36For you have need of patience, that, after you have done the will of God, you might receive the promise. 37For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry. 38Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him. 39But we are not of them who draw back unto perdition; but of them that believe to the saving of the soul.”

THE ROMAN "BEAST" HAS DECLARED HI TECH WAR ON ALL FREEDOMS!

NOW IS THE TIME TO RESIST THIS EVIL NEW WORLD ORDER!

"COMPLIANCE" MAKES ANY PERSON AN ENEMY OF GOD!