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Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 13 [17.09.2021]
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English below.
50.000+ børn har Mette Frederiksen bestilt tvangsfjernet: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=50.000%2B+b%C3%B8rn+har+Mette+Frederiksen+bestilt+tvangsfjernet&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
"Nathalie 6 år taler til Mette Frederiksen. Hun vil have sin bror og alle de andre stjålne børn hjem!
Nathalie på 6 år har fået stjålet sin lillebror Michael, og hun har noget at sige til den såkaldte "Børnenes Statsminister", som jo virkelig gerne vil høre hvad børnene har at sige. Så værsgo Mette ;)
For god ordens skyld skal det fremtydes at Nathalie selv ønsker at række ud og at hendes Mor er indforstået med dette og at det er dem som har bedt mig om at dele.
Nogen vil mene at Nathalie og alle andre børn, og deres forældre, bare skal holde deres mund. men sådan fungerer det altså ikke mere. Børn er Børn og når deres bror bliver stjålet fra dem, har de lov til at udtrykke sig. Det er deres fulde menneskeret.
50.000+ børn har Mette Frederiksen bestilt tvangsfjernet og det skal være løgn skal det. Danskerne skal oplyses og det skal stoppes øjeblikkeligt.
Tak til Nathalie som bare gerne vil have sin stjålne lillebror Michael tilbage. Man kan ikke bare leve videre og lade som ingenting, når Mette og Astrid og deres crew har stjålet éns lillebror. Nok er Nok!!!!!
--
Nathalie of 6 years has got stolen his little brother Michael, and she has something to say to the so-called "Children's Prime Minister", who really want to hear what the kids have to say. So know Mette;)
For good order, it must be advanced that Nathalie himself wants to reach out and that her mother agrees with this and that it is those who have asked me to share.
Someone will think Nathalie and all other children, and their parents just have to keep their mouths. But so it doesn't work anymore. Children are children and when their brother is stolen from them, they are allowed to express themselves. It is their full man.
50,000+ children Has Mette Frederiksen ordered the forced remover and it must be a lie must. The Danes must be disclosed and it must be stopped immediately.
Thanks to Nathalie who just want his stolen little brother Michael back. You can not just live on and let as nothing when Mette and Astrid and their crew have stolen one's little brother. Enough is enough!!!!!
--
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-12
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
3 views Premiered 6 minutes ago
Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora - 528 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y8uqLkReKwI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7gZ_1463xhQRERFvRCNgA
Mail: [email protected]
English below.
50.000+ børn har Mette Frederiksen bestilt tvangsfjernet: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=50.000%2B+b%C3%B8rn+har+Mette+Frederiksen+bestilt+tvangsfjernet&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
"Nathalie 6 år taler til Mette Frederiksen. Hun vil have sin bror og alle de andre stjålne børn hjem!
Nathalie på 6 år har fået stjålet sin lillebror Michael, og hun har noget at sige til den såkaldte "Børnenes Statsminister", som jo virkelig gerne vil høre hvad børnene har at sige. Så værsgo Mette ;)
For god ordens skyld skal det fremtydes at Nathalie selv ønsker at række ud og at hendes Mor er indforstået med dette og at det er dem som har bedt mig om at dele.
Nogen vil mene at Nathalie og alle andre børn, og deres forældre, bare skal holde deres mund. men sådan fungerer det altså ikke mere. Børn er Børn og når deres bror bliver stjålet fra dem, har de lov til at udtrykke sig. Det er deres fulde menneskeret.
50.000+ børn har Mette Frederiksen bestilt tvangsfjernet og det skal være løgn skal det. Danskerne skal oplyses og det skal stoppes øjeblikkeligt.
Tak til Nathalie som bare gerne vil have sin stjålne lillebror Michael tilbage. Man kan ikke bare leve videre og lade som ingenting, når Mette og Astrid og deres crew har stjålet éns lillebror. Nok er Nok!!!!!
--
Nathalie of 6 years has got stolen his little brother Michael, and she has something to say to the so-called "Children's Prime Minister", who really want to hear what the kids have to say. So know Mette;)
For good order, it must be advanced that Nathalie himself wants to reach out and that her mother agrees with this and that it is those who have asked me to share.
Someone will think Nathalie and all other children, and their parents just have to keep their mouths. But so it doesn't work anymore. Children are children and when their brother is stolen from them, they are allowed to express themselves. It is their full man.
50,000+ children Has Mette Frederiksen ordered the forced remover and it must be a lie must. The Danes must be disclosed and it must be stopped immediately.
Thanks to Nathalie who just want his stolen little brother Michael back. You can not just live on and let as nothing when Mette and Astrid and their crew have stolen one's little brother. Enough is enough!!!!!
--
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-12
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
3 views Premiered 6 minutes ago
Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora - 528 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y8uqLkReKwI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7gZ_1463xhQRERFvRCNgA
Mail: [email protected]
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