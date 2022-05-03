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In The News: No Mask Mandates | Anti-Covid Pill | Fines for the Unvaxxed
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82 views • May 03, 2022
Welcome to another exciting episode of Objective:Health's In the News, where we take a look at the latest health headlines bouncing around the collective consciousness and give you the O:H take.
On this week's show we talk about the reactions, and overreactions, to the dropping of mask mandates by a number of travel companies in the US. Most people cheered, but a particular breed is demanding the mandates be brought back.
We also discuss the anti-Covid pill currently being promoted by the Biden administration (don't worry; they say they have enough to go around, so you won't miss out!) We also talk about a proposed bill in Rhode Island that would impose fines on the unvaccinated and charge them double in tax!
Join us for all this and more on our latest episode of Objective:Health.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
On this week's show we talk about the reactions, and overreactions, to the dropping of mask mandates by a number of travel companies in the US. Most people cheered, but a particular breed is demanding the mandates be brought back.
We also discuss the anti-Covid pill currently being promoted by the Biden administration (don't worry; they say they have enough to go around, so you won't miss out!) We also talk about a proposed bill in Rhode Island that would impose fines on the unvaccinated and charge them double in tax!
Join us for all this and more on our latest episode of Objective:Health.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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