An NOA also indicates whether an individual or business is subject to an audit. Tax filers have within 90 days of the date noted on the NOA to make formal objections online or by mail. They would have to provide supporting documentation, but they won’t owe any disputed tax payments until the CRA completes its investigation.2﻿



Examples of RRSP Contributions

If someone who earned $50,000 in income made contributions of $1,000 to their RRSP for a given year, that person would be taxed on $49,000 of income. If a person doesn’t meet their maximum contribution limit for a given tax year, that individual can roll over the amount left over into the following year. Say a person’s contribution limit for a given tax year was $15,000, but they had made no contributions toward an RRSP that year. The following year’s limit would be that person’s maximum contribution limit for the year plus $15,000.



The Tea Party movement was an American fiscally conservative political movement within the Republican Party. Members of the movement called for lower taxes and for a reduction of the national debt and federal budget deficit through decreased government spending.[1][2] The movement supported small-government principles[3][4] and opposed government-sponsored universal healthcare.[5] The Tea Party movement has been described as a popular constitutional movement[6] composed of a mixture of libertarian,[7] right-wing populist,[8] and conservative activism.[9] It has sponsored multiple protests and supported various political candidates since 2009.[10][11][12] According to the American Enterprise Institute, various polls in 2013 estimated that slightly over 10 percent of Americans identified as part of the movement.[13]



The Tea Party movement was popularly launched following a February 19, 2009 call by CNBC reporter Rick Santelli on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for a "tea party".[14][15] Several conservative activists agreed by conference call to coalesce against President Barack Obama's agenda and scheduled a series of protests.[16][17] Supporters of the movement subsequently had a major impact on the internal politics of the Republican Party. Although the Tea Party is not a political party in the classic sense of the word, some research suggests that members of the Tea Party Caucus vote like a significantly farther right third party in Congress.[18] A major force behind it was Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a conservative political advocacy group founded by businessman and political activist David Koch. It is unclear exactly how much money is donated to AFP by David and his brother Charles Koch.[19] By 2019, it was reported that the conservative wing of the Republican Party "has basically shed the tea party moniker."[20]



The movement's name refers to the Boston Tea Party of December 16, 1773, a watershed event in the launch of the American Revolution. The 1773 event demonstrated against taxation by the British government without political representation for the American colonists, and references to the Boston Tea Party and even costumes from the 1770s era are commonly heard and seen in the Tea Party movement.[21]