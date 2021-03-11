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Quick CDS - How-to-make 3000 ppm CDS in three hours
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3252 views • March 11, 2021
How-to-make 3000 ppm Quick CDS in three hours, using a modified version of the CDS shot-glass method developed by Charlotte Lackney in 2012.
The containers shown are only one type that can be used. Future videos will show other types of containers that will also work.
This video was produced by Charlotte Lackney and the Spanish audio by TD on 10-Mar-21.
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¿Cómo hacer Quick CDS de 3000 ppm en tres horas, utilizando una versión modificada del método de elaboración del CDS usando el vaso tequilero desarrollado por Charlotte Lackney en 2012. Los recipientes que se muestran son solo un tipo que se puede usar. Los videos futuros mostrarán otros tipos de contenedores que también funcionarán.
Este video fue producido por Charlotte Lackney y el audio en español por TD el 9-Mar-21.
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Como fazer Quick CDS de 3000 ppm em três horas, usando uma versão modificada do método de shot-glass CDS desenvolvido por Charlotte Lackney em 2012.
Os recipientes mostrados são apenas um tipo que pode ser usado. Vídeos futuros mostrarão outros tipos de contêineres que também funcionarão.
Este vídeo foi produzido por Charlotte Lackney e o áudio espanhol por TD em 10-Mar-21.
The containers shown are only one type that can be used. Future videos will show other types of containers that will also work.
This video was produced by Charlotte Lackney and the Spanish audio by TD on 10-Mar-21.
********************************
¿Cómo hacer Quick CDS de 3000 ppm en tres horas, utilizando una versión modificada del método de elaboración del CDS usando el vaso tequilero desarrollado por Charlotte Lackney en 2012. Los recipientes que se muestran son solo un tipo que se puede usar. Los videos futuros mostrarán otros tipos de contenedores que también funcionarán.
Este video fue producido por Charlotte Lackney y el audio en español por TD el 9-Mar-21.
********************************
Como fazer Quick CDS de 3000 ppm em três horas, usando uma versão modificada do método de shot-glass CDS desenvolvido por Charlotte Lackney em 2012.
Os recipientes mostrados são apenas um tipo que pode ser usado. Vídeos futuros mostrarão outros tipos de contêineres que também funcionarão.
Este vídeo foi produzido por Charlotte Lackney e o áudio espanhol por TD em 10-Mar-21.
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