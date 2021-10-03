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Erupting Volcano eating houses alive and causing immense destruction. Spectacular photos and music
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120 views • October 03, 2021
This of course is the La Palma Vocano in the Cannery Islands. Mind blowing pics. They say if the big part breaks off from the cone area, it could cause a major tsunami with 300 ft waves hitting Miami. Can you even imagine. If I were you, I would sell your high rise condo in the Brickel area of Miami immediately - just kidding. I sure hope that does not happen. The thumbnail pic is our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia
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