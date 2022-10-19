Satan’s rebellion, the mark of the beast and fallen Christianity

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg





The Vatican - the first beast of Revelation 13 and the whore of Babylon identified in Revelation 17 - will enforce its mark - Sunday rest - worldwide with the help of the United States.





Satan has used and will use governments to force people to break God's commandments. Notice how Daniel refused to break the first commandment and was thrown in the lion's den by king Darius. However, because of his obedience to God's commandments, God protected him.





Satan's masterpiece will be to convince the world -- through the Vatican -- to accept his mark...Sunday rest. Why? He knows that if you break willfully any of the Creator's commandments, you sin (1 John 3:4) and sin leads to death (Romans 6:23), which is the opposite to the gift of eternal life through Christ Jesus. Satan wants you to die along with him since his fate is already known to him! The devil does not want you to have eternal life in Christ's kingdom. So he will use Sunday -- which is already known in today's so-called Christian world -- as his day of rest, and have it enforced, to make people sin and die!





This is what the Vatican says about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of our authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act [...] and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).





NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!





The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor.





The mark of the beast is NOT the RFID chip. The RFID chip will be in all likelihood used in the enforcement of Sunday laws. Regardless, do NOT take the RFID chip. Currently, Sunday laws are being added to nations' constitutions for its future implementation worldwide.





Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day (Isaiah 58:13-14). The Sabbath is to be remembered and kept holy from Friday evening at sunset to Saturday evening at sunset.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]