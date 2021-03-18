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CELEB EXPOSES FAUCI’S MISINFORMATION -- from TheHighwire.com --
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90 views • March 18, 2021
CELEB EXPOSES FAUCI’S MISINFORMATION
Watch the video at this Link: https://thehighwire.com/videos/celeb-exposes-faucis-misinformation/
Mexican actor and director, Eugenio Derbez, took part in an Instagram Live Q&A with Anthony Fauci this week and asked many hard hitting questions about the #Covid19 vaccine. Jefferey and Del pick apart the tidal wave of misinformation Fauci unleashed, from the experimental shot’s FDA approval and injury liability, to herd immunity and new variants.
Watch the video at this Link: https://thehighwire.com/videos/celeb-exposes-faucis-misinformation/
Mexican actor and director, Eugenio Derbez, took part in an Instagram Live Q&A with Anthony Fauci this week and asked many hard hitting questions about the #Covid19 vaccine. Jefferey and Del pick apart the tidal wave of misinformation Fauci unleashed, from the experimental shot’s FDA approval and injury liability, to herd immunity and new variants.
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