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He Thought He Killed Him
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282 views • June 06, 2022
Although we may not see it, evil people are always punished. There is no escaping it. In this case, perhaps the Ukrainian soldier will repent, but he will serve a long time in jail at best.
Translated by R&U Videos https://youtu.be/SE_7b5dg5Z4
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Translated by R&U Videos https://youtu.be/SE_7b5dg5Z4
“War Diary” project |
Support the “War Diary” project : http://PayPal.Me/ruvid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ru_videos
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