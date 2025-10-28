BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Venezuela: CIA-linked group allegedly captured in Venezuela - official statement
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • 1 day ago

🚨CIA-linked group allegedly captured in Venezuela — official statement

The Government of Venezuela said it has captured a group of mercenaries with “direct information from the US intelligence agency, the CIA,” alleging they were preparing a false-flag attack near waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago to trigger a military confrontation.

In an official communiqué, Venezuela denounced ongoing US–Trinidad and Tobago joint military exercises as a “hostile provocation” coordinated and financed by US Southern Command, and a “serious threat to peace in the Caribbean.”

The statement compared the situation to past conflicts sparked by false pretexts and said Caracas would defend its sovereignty through diplomatic and legal channels.

Footage from Reuters

Keywords
politicseventswarcurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy