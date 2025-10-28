🚨Venezuela: CIA-linked group allegedly captured in Venezuela - official statement

🚨CIA-linked group allegedly captured in Venezuela — official statement

The Government of Venezuela said it has captured a group of mercenaries with “direct information from the US intelligence agency, the CIA,” alleging they were preparing a false-flag attack near waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago to trigger a military confrontation.

In an official communiqué, Venezuela denounced ongoing US–Trinidad and Tobago joint military exercises as a “hostile provocation” coordinated and financed by US Southern Command, and a “serious threat to peace in the Caribbean.”

The statement compared the situation to past conflicts sparked by false pretexts and said Caracas would defend its sovereignty through diplomatic and legal channels.

Footage from Reuters