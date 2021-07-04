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** THE GLOBALIST’S TEN STAGES OF GENOCIDE ** - Reese – 02/Jul/2021
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2852 views • July 04, 2021
** THE TEN STATES OF GENOCIDE
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 02/Jul/2021
- Patriots who stand against the Great Reset being targeted for genocide
- Greg Reese is an editor and producer for Infowars.com. His experience with video production stems from a lifelong passion for the craft. His motivation for serving is to uphold the rights of the individual, the pursuit of happiness, and the pursuit of truth. Wherever it may lead.
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60df47eb8f54c83cf1ba5072
** The genocide continues through the vaccines, as the CDC scrambles to deceive the public
- Natural News, Lance D. Johnson – 14/May/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-04-genocide-continues-through-vaccines-cdc-scrambles.html
-- In just a few months, the CDC has disclosed 118,902 adverse reactions and 3,848 deaths following covid-19 vaccination. Since its inception, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has never seen such an enormous spike in vaccine injury reports. Since December 2020, the total deaths recorded following experimental COVID injections is more than the recorded deaths for all vaccines observed in the past 15 and a half years!
This data now includes five children who were essentially murdered because of the injections. These children could be alive today, facing coronavirus with a healthy immune system and gaining immunity for life, but their lives were stolen from them because of this massive, coercive push to experiment on healthy adults and children. The genocide continues through the vaccines.
Genocide caused by coronavirus vaccine research becomes genocide through injection
Coronavirus gain-of-function research existed for the sole purpose of vaccine development. When SARS-CoV-2 escaped containment, vaccine developers were already prepared to complete a live vaccine experiment using genetic code from the coronavirus spike protein. This genetic code of the spike protein is transcribed via mRNA or an adenovirus-vector, forcing human cells to churn out properties of the bio-weapon. These experimental vaccines have a poor history of safety and effectiveness, but were ready to be deployed as soon as the pandemic was declared. In the months after the initial lockdowns, effective treatment protocols and natural immunity strategies were blacklisted, and doctors who had 100 percent treatment success were censored. This blackout paved the way for emergency use authorization for the vaccines, enabling the coronavirus gain-of-function research to go through its next phase.
Vaccine research via gain-of-function virus engineering leads to the accidental or intentional release of bio-weapons, causing genocide around the world. The second half of this live experiment comes through the “solution” itself. The vaccines, using genetic code from the bio-weapon, have proven both ineffective and unsafe in a short amount of time. The genocide that originated with initial vaccine research is further exacerbated by the vaccines themselves. It’s a scandal of mass proportion, claiming lives every day. It’s a scandal that burdens hospital systems that are not prepared to properly deal with the patient’s immune system. Even though treatment has advanced and mortality rates have lowered over the past year, vaccines are now taking credit for these gains while adding new fatalities and causing systemic inflammation in people’s bodies — inflammation that leads to new health problems and future complications from infections.
CDC uses deceptive medical fraud to cover up the genocide
When it came time to tally covid-19 deaths, the CDC accepted all provisional cases, disputed cases, suspected cases and false positive cases as the cause of a person’s death, no matter how many underlying health problems contributed to their death. A person who recovered from covid-19 but died months later could be coded as a covid-19 death. A person whose lungs were destroyed on a ventilator, who contracted pneumonia from this medical malpractice, was often coded as a covid-19 death. Influenza deaths disappeared in 2020 and were coded as covid-19 deaths.
However, when a person dies in the hours and days following vaccination, the vaccine is immediately RULED OUT as the cause of death. But healthy adults with no underlying health issues are dying after vaccination. Many deaths after vaccination aren’t even reported anymore because the CDC maintains the position that NONE of these deaths are linked to the shots; they are just “coincidences.” Sudden adult death syndrome is the new sudden infant death syndrome, and both phenomena share a common denominator.
- Cont’d --
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 02/Jul/2021
- Patriots who stand against the Great Reset being targeted for genocide
- Greg Reese is an editor and producer for Infowars.com. His experience with video production stems from a lifelong passion for the craft. His motivation for serving is to uphold the rights of the individual, the pursuit of happiness, and the pursuit of truth. Wherever it may lead.
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60df47eb8f54c83cf1ba5072
** The genocide continues through the vaccines, as the CDC scrambles to deceive the public
- Natural News, Lance D. Johnson – 14/May/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-04-genocide-continues-through-vaccines-cdc-scrambles.html
-- In just a few months, the CDC has disclosed 118,902 adverse reactions and 3,848 deaths following covid-19 vaccination. Since its inception, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has never seen such an enormous spike in vaccine injury reports. Since December 2020, the total deaths recorded following experimental COVID injections is more than the recorded deaths for all vaccines observed in the past 15 and a half years!
This data now includes five children who were essentially murdered because of the injections. These children could be alive today, facing coronavirus with a healthy immune system and gaining immunity for life, but their lives were stolen from them because of this massive, coercive push to experiment on healthy adults and children. The genocide continues through the vaccines.
Genocide caused by coronavirus vaccine research becomes genocide through injection
Coronavirus gain-of-function research existed for the sole purpose of vaccine development. When SARS-CoV-2 escaped containment, vaccine developers were already prepared to complete a live vaccine experiment using genetic code from the coronavirus spike protein. This genetic code of the spike protein is transcribed via mRNA or an adenovirus-vector, forcing human cells to churn out properties of the bio-weapon. These experimental vaccines have a poor history of safety and effectiveness, but were ready to be deployed as soon as the pandemic was declared. In the months after the initial lockdowns, effective treatment protocols and natural immunity strategies were blacklisted, and doctors who had 100 percent treatment success were censored. This blackout paved the way for emergency use authorization for the vaccines, enabling the coronavirus gain-of-function research to go through its next phase.
Vaccine research via gain-of-function virus engineering leads to the accidental or intentional release of bio-weapons, causing genocide around the world. The second half of this live experiment comes through the “solution” itself. The vaccines, using genetic code from the bio-weapon, have proven both ineffective and unsafe in a short amount of time. The genocide that originated with initial vaccine research is further exacerbated by the vaccines themselves. It’s a scandal of mass proportion, claiming lives every day. It’s a scandal that burdens hospital systems that are not prepared to properly deal with the patient’s immune system. Even though treatment has advanced and mortality rates have lowered over the past year, vaccines are now taking credit for these gains while adding new fatalities and causing systemic inflammation in people’s bodies — inflammation that leads to new health problems and future complications from infections.
CDC uses deceptive medical fraud to cover up the genocide
When it came time to tally covid-19 deaths, the CDC accepted all provisional cases, disputed cases, suspected cases and false positive cases as the cause of a person’s death, no matter how many underlying health problems contributed to their death. A person who recovered from covid-19 but died months later could be coded as a covid-19 death. A person whose lungs were destroyed on a ventilator, who contracted pneumonia from this medical malpractice, was often coded as a covid-19 death. Influenza deaths disappeared in 2020 and were coded as covid-19 deaths.
However, when a person dies in the hours and days following vaccination, the vaccine is immediately RULED OUT as the cause of death. But healthy adults with no underlying health issues are dying after vaccination. Many deaths after vaccination aren’t even reported anymore because the CDC maintains the position that NONE of these deaths are linked to the shots; they are just “coincidences.” Sudden adult death syndrome is the new sudden infant death syndrome, and both phenomena share a common denominator.
- Cont’d --
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