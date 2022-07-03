BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RENOWNED SCIENTIST SPEAKS OUT! - COVID IS A SCAM! - DON'T GET THE JAB! - DO VIRUSES EXIST?
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2579 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
457 views • July 03, 2022

The End Of Germ Theory https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/the-end-of-germ-theory-62b3e3c9335b191f7d38857e

A Manufactured Illusion: Dr. David Martin with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-62c0b56ec3ce361f8caa385e

Find MORE on Dr. David Rasnick HERE: http://www.davidrasnick.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN US On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote: https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE: https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. David Rasnick, PhD about the greatest scam ever perpetrated unto the masses globally. Covid. In this interview, Dr. Rasnick explains how he's gone from research on HIV and AIDS as well as cancer and has been forced to come out of retirement to speak out against what we're currently seeing today with Covid19 as it becomes more and more clear that the virus doesn't even exist in isolation. Moreover, Dr. Rasnick breaks down his journey to realizing that pathogenic viruses likely don't exist and are being mistaken for exosomes. Also, on the bacterial front, is there such thing as bad bacteria? Or is bacteria just at times in the wrong place? Dr. Rasnick also goes into the poisonous vaccines being forced unto the public which he urges people not to get.

This is an extremely important exclusive interview that we urge everyone to share!

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here: https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/

BUY WAM NFTs HERE: https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring: Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com

LIKE us on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

FIND US ON STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson

DONATE PAYPAL HERE: [email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media 2021

Keywords
germ theorycovid scamspoiler alertdr david rasnickreknowed scientist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy