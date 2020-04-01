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Can You NOT See the ABOMINATION of DESOLATION I Can ! I can SEE IT ALL. The End IS HERE ((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck))
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
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45 views • April 01, 2020
((Mirrored from Jonathan Kleck))

Jonathan Kleck's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3NFHqD3AAU90eqhI5XvOFA

Isaiah 29:13  Wherefore the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men: 

Isaiah 29:14  Therefore, behold, I will proceed to do a marvellous work among this people, even a marvellous work and a wonder: for the wisdom of their wise men shall perish, and the understanding of their prudent men shall be hid. 

Isaiah 29:15  Woe unto them that seek deep to hide their counsel from the LORD, and their works are in the dark, and they say, Who seeth us? and who knoweth us? 

Isaiah 29:16  Surely your turning of things upside down shall be esteemed as the potter's clay: for shall the work say of him that made it, He made me not? or shall the thing framed say of him that framed it, He had no understanding? 

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