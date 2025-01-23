BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
we got rid of Food Dye Red 3… we have plenty more cancerous poisons in our food to go — Let’s take a look at Yellow #5.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
3 months ago

we got rid of Food Dye Red 3… we have plenty more cancerous poisons in our food to go — Let’s take a look at Yellow #5.


• Yellow Dye called Tartrazine (Yellow Dye #5)

—— this dye is made from the sludge left over when you turn coal into coke


• Tartrazine (Yellow #5) was used to pave roads… but then one day a British chemist figured out how to make fabric dye, and that escalated to using it in our food


• Tartrazine (Yellow #5) causes..

—— cancerous tumors

—— asthma

—— developmental delays

—— neurological damage

—— ADD/ADHD

—— hormone disruption

—— gene damage

—— anxiety

—— depression

—— intestinal injuries


• Tartrazine (Yellow #5) is banned in many other countries, and some countries it says it on the label that it may cause ADHD in children.


• Tartrazine (Yellow #5) It’s not just in junk food… it’s in everyday kids snacks.

—— popcorn

—— Mac and Cheese

—— Fruit snacks

—— Sports drinks, Gatorade and called vitamin water

—— Chicken Broth

—— Corn

—— Pickles

—— mustard

—— yogurt

—— Doritos

—— Cheez-ITS

—— Gummy Bears

—— plus many many others…


• And so of course our kids get sick… and then we give them chewable vitamins and cough syrup that surprise surprise…… they have Tartrazine (Yellow #5) in it…


https://rumble.com/v5gciyd-donald-trump-and-rfk-jr-are-going-to-stop-the-mass-poisoning-of-us-children.html

