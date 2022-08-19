🌎 HIT BY HUGE CME: The Reason: PX-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY PASSED SUN, MORE WAVES TO COME





Brandon cory Nagley





Aug 19, 2022 A GIANT CME (CORONAL MASS EJECTION) HIT THE EARTH-AND MORE CMES ARE COMING!!!-THE REAL REASON WHY THAT OTHERS WILL NOT SHOW YOU-(A LARGE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY PASSED THE SUN AT THE TIME OF WHAT REPORTS CALLED A "MONSTER CME"/3-4 MASSIVE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASSED THE SUN FROM (8/13/22 UNTIL TODAYS DATE 8/19/22)TO MY SUBSCRIBERS-STAY HYDRATED AND WATCHFUL-IT IS GETTING ECTREMELY BAD AND FAST (HOLD ONTO YOUR CROWNS AND "FINISH THE RACE")-JESUS CHRIST (YESHUA)WILL SOON COMES TO RAPTURE HIS OWN (THEN JUDGEMENT UNLIKE MAN HAS EVER KNOWN SHALL STRIKE GLOBALLY)-IS YESHUA (JESUS) YOUR LORD?????? READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 8/19/22. OK reposting this time to try and get music to play haha ...i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video you'll see footage all caught by me. You'll see the main reason why the sun shot off a major cme ( coronal mass ejection ) that was earth facing and hit earth yesterday as more earth facing CMES (coronal mass ejections) are coming earths way.... You'll see different large planet x system bodies passing the sun including a massive one that passed the sun right before the sun shot off a HUGE coronal mass ejection that hit earth yesterday... Also you'll see a large one that passed under the sun days Back and 1-2 other ones. And one big object I enhanced while recording, because see I catch things with my eyes no-one can see.... As others would just pass it up but there's a large planet x system body you'll see pass fast to the right side of the sun that I enhanced its picture for you all to see it better... As sadly no other researcher or people watching the sun is showing the real reason why soo many earth facing CMES and solar flares are hitting earth so I have to be the one to show you why the sun and our earth and whole solar system is in chaos.. Not bragging just truth sadly.... So I hope all of those watching my videos stay hydrated daily and if can handle it get a multi vitamin or if can 2 multi vitamins in you daily. And eat fruits and vegetables daily and stay hydrated because everyone will feel sick or sore and in physical pain from this energy hitting earth.... As earth keeps getting blasted from planet x system energy and radiation from planet x system bodies behind earth. Also from solar energy and radiation hitting earth like now, along with red band energy waves called cosmic waves of radiation coming in from a gamma ray burst ( a star that exploded thousands of years ago ) as its energy waves keep hitting earth also coming I believe from the suns direction as insider mike from around the world warned of these gamma burst waves years ago he warned them to pastor Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel years ago he called them the 5 waves of energy. Except now mike and other insiders know there's way more than 5 waves as they can see alot farther now into space.... So everybody stay hydrated because the energy hitting takes thirst away which makes us dehydrated. Get vitamins in you daily and try and rest this week because the energy is off the charts and is affecting humans and animals and your pets all alike. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





The Last song in this video is by me Brandon nagley a song called (rainbow tears)....





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIneUVdSLlE



