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Chuck Middleton: The EXTINCTION of all of Mankind [02.07.2021]
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40 views • July 03, 2021
Rock E Shepherd - 2 hours ago (edited)
'I wonder what the climate would be without their chemtrails and weather manipulation , it is very hot here and hottest in recorded history . Love the end , she got it down.'
318 views Jul 2, 2021
chuck middleton
5.32K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
'I wonder what the climate would be without their chemtrails and weather manipulation , it is very hot here and hottest in recorded history . Love the end , she got it down.'
318 views Jul 2, 2021
chuck middleton
5.32K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
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