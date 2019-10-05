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Attorney on why Trump asking world leaders to probe Biden is legal
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881 views • October 05, 2019
FOX News contributor and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy says it’s legal for the president to call on other countries to investigate corruption but also points out President Trump is vulnerable to the argument that the call to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was done for political purposes.
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