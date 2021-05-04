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Ask Seek and Knock - Honesty, What is it? - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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40 views • May 04, 2021
[8] But now, also put off all these: displeasure, wrath, evil, blasphemy, filthy talk from your mouth.
[9] Do not lie to each other, since you have put off the old man with his practices,
[10] and have put on the new one who is renewed in knowledge according to the likeness of Him who created him,
(Colossians 3:8-10 [TS2009])
Join us as we look at the question, What is Honesty? Here at the round table of Ask Seek and Knock...
You can donate to KMSR1700AM at www.kmsr1700am.com and www.holyimpactministries.com to donate to Holy Impact Ministries. Yah Bless You. Thank you for watching.
[9] Do not lie to each other, since you have put off the old man with his practices,
[10] and have put on the new one who is renewed in knowledge according to the likeness of Him who created him,
(Colossians 3:8-10 [TS2009])
Join us as we look at the question, What is Honesty? Here at the round table of Ask Seek and Knock...
You can donate to KMSR1700AM at www.kmsr1700am.com and www.holyimpactministries.com to donate to Holy Impact Ministries. Yah Bless You. Thank you for watching.
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