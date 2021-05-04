Ask Seek and Knock - Honesty, What is it? - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight

[8] But now, also put off all these: displeasure, wrath, evil, blasphemy, filthy talk from your mouth.

[9] Do not lie to each other, since you have put off the old man with his practices,

[10] and have put on the new one who is renewed in knowledge according to the likeness of Him who created him,



(Colossians 3:8-10 [TS2009])



Join us as we look at the question, What is Honesty? Here at the round table of Ask Seek and Knock...



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