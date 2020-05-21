600 Doctors Warn Trump: Lockdown May Be More Deadly Than Coronavirus!

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Hundreds of doctors have sent a letter to President Trump warning that the nationwide lockdown is killing thousands of Americans. It may end up more deadly even than the coronavirus it is intended to defeat. Doctors understand that you don't kill the patient to save the patient. Also, homeschool moms in Lake Jackson, TX, defy officials and take their kids to the park. City workers call the cops - but in a twist, the moms know their Constitution and end up schooling both the cops and city officials.