SiselSilver Micronized Colloidal Silver

Silver has long been known for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It’s been used historically to keep drinking water and other liquids fresh and free from contamination. And it’s been traditionally used for skin treatment and wound care and cleaning. Silver has been used around the globe by numerous cultures and civilizations across centuries.

SiselSilver works naturally by adding additional defence to support the body’s immune system and providing powerful protection for general health and wellbeing. Supported by independent studies, SiselSilver utilizes a proven, new technology that magnifies the power and efficacy of silver. This unique and effective micronized colloidal silver core is surrounded by an Ag4O4 Tetrasilver tetraoxide molecular coating.

This technology promotes continuous particle function to maximize bioavailability and potency. Unlike traditional ionic silver, our micronized colloidal SiselSilver with its Ag4O4 coating includes millions of silver oxide molecules attached to a central silver particle. These millions of molecules can ensure our superior silver functionality is reproduced time and time again to maximize the benefits people are looking for when using silver.

FEATURES / CLAIMS:

• 22 ppm (concentration is 22 parts of silver per million parts of water)

• Highly effective at supporting, maintaining, and adding additional defense to the body’s immune system

• Micronized silver particles with Ag4O4 Tetrasilver tetraoxide coating means continuous particle function to maximize bioavailability

• Product supported by human clinical studies and toxicity studies

• Probiotic friendly • Made with RO (Reverse Osmosis water) for utmost purity

• Silver mineral supplement

• The attributes of silver have centuries of history of use

• Does not require refrigeration after opening

• SiselSafe formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.