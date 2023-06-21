Sovereignty: A Play In Three Acts

And, now, for something completely different! Although the foregoing opening is from Monty Python, the video accompanying this description is not a comedy, but, nonetheless, seeks to draw the audience's attention to some important issues just as the Monty Python sketches tried to do -- sometimes quite successfully and sometimes less successfully, and which of those two, foregoing possibilities might apply to the accompanying play will be up to you to decide.

The production costs for the play were about $37.00 dollars. Notwithstanding such a budget, the play has been years in the making (a lifetime really) and required considerable time to put together by a team of one.

The video gives expression to a complete play concerning the issue of sovereignty. The play runs for 3 hours and 20 minutes, with the first and third acts lasting about an hour each, while the second act comes in at about an hour and a quarter.

There are twelve characters, plus a moderator, who are featured in the play. Although I did not have access to human actors to play the different roles, I did attempt -- notwithstanding an extremely limited production budget and a cranky director -- to creatively improvise as best I could.

As the beginning of the video points out, the visual aspect of the video is quite static (moreover, just as the video indicates, I am working on adding a more dynamic dimension to the visual aspect of things for a later edition of the play), but, hopefully, this current defect will be compensated for by the quality of the issues that will be discussed during the course of the play ... issues that are relevant to what is transpiring in the world today. I suppose – given its limitations -- one might consider the current offering a far off-Broadway production.

Try to keep in mind that the setting for the play is just a vehicle for transporting ideas to an audience. That setting does not necessarily have to be realistic in order to have a potential for some degree of effectiveness.

If you like, you can download the video and engage it at your leisure. Alternatively, you can just attend to the play via my channel on Brighteon.

In either case, just close your eyes, sit back, relax with your favorite form of libation and/or snack nearby, and listen to the tale that is being spun during the play. However, don’t forget to critically reflect on the ideas that will be cast before you during the course of the play.

I don't think there are many plays that are on Brighteon, so, in that sense, the current presentation will be something that is, indeed, completely different. Despite such differences, I hope you will enjoy the production ... as well as, hopefully, cut me some slack for trying to do a lot with very little money and limited resources.



